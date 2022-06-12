Services for Frank George Kaltenbaugh, 75, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center in Temple with the Rev. Tom Chamberlain officiating.
Burial will be in Hillcrest City Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Kaltenbaugh died Thursday, June 9, at a local hospital.
He was born April 20, 1947, in Akron, Ohio, to Ruth Harriot Hahn and Frank L. Kaltenbaugh. He served in the U.S. Navy. He married Amalia Rodriguez Kaltenbaugh. He was a Catholic.
He was preceded in death by a son, Carlos Rodriquez.
Survivors include his wife; four sons, Ernesto Bautista, Juan Luis Rodriguez, Bonifacio Rodriguez and Sergio Rodriguez; three daughters, Francisca Salinas, Guadalupe Rodriquez and Sonia Montalbo; and 23 grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.