ROCKDALE — Services for Joe Wayne Cleveland, 72, of Rockdale will be 1 p.m. Saturday at the Milam County Cowboy Church in Rockdale.
Mr. Cleveland died Saturday, March 27.
He was born Nov. 27, 1948. He had been a part of the Rockdale community for 67 years. He graduated from Rockdale High School in 1967. He married Sarah Erskine on Aug. 30, 1969. He filmed the Rockdale Tiger football games for the past 50 years. He was inducted into the Rockdale Tiger Hall of Honor in 2014. He worked in the potrooms at Alcoa for 33 years, where he became a supervisor and safety coordinator. After retiring from Alcoa, he spent the last 12 years as a safety director at Perry & Perry Builders.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Kenny Cleveland of Rockdale; two daughters, Nikki Kirk of Cameron and Shellea of Hutto; a brother, Carl Cleveland; two sisters, Shirley Leopold and Brenda Barchenger; nine grandchildren, and a great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Milam County Cowboy Church or the Rockdale Volunteer Fire Department.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.