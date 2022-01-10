Services for Corene Huffman, 94, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Wednesday in Bellwood Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Huffman died Friday, Dec. 24, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 5, 1927, to Elmo and Stella Magill in Davilla. She married John Harden Huffman. She graduated from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. She was a fourth-grade teacher for Academy ISD, and a member of the Texas State Teachers Association. She also was a member of Western Hills Church of Christ in Temple.
Survivors include three sons, Joe E. Huffman and Stephen Scott Huffman, both of Temple, and John Richard Huffman of Rockport; and five grandchildren.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.