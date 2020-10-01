Mary Katherine Proctor
January 8, 1949 – September 21, 2020
Mary Proctor, 71, of Belton passed away at her residence on September 21, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at Elm Grove Baptist Church in Belton on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Steve Vaughn officiating.
Mary was a retired nurse, and later owned and operated a cleaning business and then retired again to care for her mother, Pauline until she passed. She loved shopping, working in the yard, and caring for her dogs. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and taking them on shopping sprees. Mary was a member of Elm Grove Baptist Church in Belton.
Mary was born to Pauline and Clarence Lollar on January 8, 1949 in Henderson, Texas. Mary is survived by her husband of 35 years James Proctor, and her daughter Carey Rose and husband John of Belton, Step-daughter Teresa Otten and husband Kurt of Clear Lake Shores, daughters Crystal Proctor of Louisiana, Bonnie Wong and husband Danny of California, and Gaelynn Sheppard and husband Rick of Belton. Her sisters Emily Machelec of Missouri City, and Helen Blandowski of Michigan. She has ten grandchildren. and four great-grandchildren.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, and sister Jim Reese.
Memorial service is located at:
Elm Grove Baptist Church
6388 Elm Grove Rd
Belton, TX 76513
Meal to follow the service at Fellowship hall next door.
Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton.
