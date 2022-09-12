Services for Gary A. “Bud” Gamet, 74, of Troy will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial with military honors will be at a later date in the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Gamet died Thursday, Sept. 8, at a local hospital.
He was born January 3, 1948, to Joseph and Doris Ruffcorn Gamet. He married Eileen Loecker on Jan. 4, 1969, in Hubbard, Neb. He grew up in Oregon and California before ending up in Nebraska. He was honorably discharged from the Army after almost three years of service, having served one tour in Vietnam.
Survivors include his wife of Troy; a daughter, Tera Davis of Plano; two brothers, Greg Gamet and Mick Gamet; two sisters, Jane Fleming and Marilyn Whelan; and two grandchildren.