Services for Etta Tharp-Ibarra, 87, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Immanuel Baptist Church in Temple.
Private burial will be in Rogers.
Mrs. Tharp-Ibarra died Friday, June 3, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Oct 21, 1934, in Rogers to Jefferson J. and Gyeulah B. Kiser Green. She attended Rogers High School. She married her first husband, Eugene “Gene” Tharp in 1954, and her second husband, Jesse D. Ibarra, in 2001. She worked for a Baylor Scott & White Medical Center. She was an accredited record technician. She attended Immanuel Baptist Church in Temple.
She was preceded in death by both husbands.
Survivors include a daughter, Lisa Ann Hill of Pflugerville; two sons, D. Bruce Tharp of Austin; a stepson, Jesse Daniel “Danny” Ibarra III of San Antonio; two stepdaughters, Patsy Britt of Belton and Beth Baetz of San Antonio; two grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; and 12 step-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church building fund, www.ibctemple.org, or to Jesse D. Ibarra, 2401 S 31st St., Temple, TX 76508.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.