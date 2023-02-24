Funeral services for Davarius Travon Bynaum, 20, of Cameron will be 2:00 pm Saturday, February 25, 2023 at C.H.Yoe High School. Private family burial will be at a later date.
On Thursday, January 26th, of 2023 Davarius Travon Bynaum (Bunny) passed away at the age of 20. Davarius was born in Temple, TX on the 15th day of February in 2002 to Shaterica Bennett-Bradley and Wayne Bynaum. He Graduated from C.H. Yoe High in 2021
Davarius loved loving on, playing and being with his Londyn (Lonlon) and hanging out with his family and friends. He had a passion for playing basketball, his tennis shoes and hoodies. He was known for humble, kind and compassionate spirit. To know Bunny was to love him. Anyone who was able to get to truly know him in his time here on Earth was simply blessed. He’s a soul that will never be forgotten.
Davarius is survived in death by his mom, Shaterica Bradley, father, Wayne Bynaum, stepfather, Karl Bradley, his step mother, Michelle, his daughter, Londyn Bynaum. Siblings Katera, Davion, Kartaya, Kardarius, D’Auntray,Kardarion, Karl, Wayne Bynaum Jr, Kemauri Bynaum, D’Marcus Greeno, Jayvin Bynaum & Caitlynn Bynaum. Davarius is preceded in death by great grandmother, Ada Bennett, Grandmother Shirley Bynaum, and grandfather Freddie Lee Bynaum, Sr.