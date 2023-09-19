Phillip Morris Rowell
Phillip Morris Rowell, 83, of Temple, died Friday, September 15, 2023.
Phill was born August 28, 1940, in Alabama to Avery and Era Rowell. He served his country in the United States Army at Fort Hood and worked at Alcoa in Rockdale for 33 years, where he was known as “Alabama.” He was a member of Heights Baptist Church, Temple. Among his passions were daily walks with his beloved dog Lulu and gardening. For over 20 years he sold produce from his garden at markets in Belton and Temple where “Phill’s Garden” had a large following. Blessed with a kind, servant’s heart, Phill was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to everyone who knew him.
Survivors include his wife, Gaylene Galloway; son, Craig Martin and wife Donna of Belton; stepson, Dick Dixon and wife Sandy of Temple; three sisters, Jimmy Ruth Rowell, Estie Stuart, and Martha Harrelson, all of Alabama; four grandchildren, Brett, Matthew, Jera, and Saylie; and five great-grandchildren, Greyson, Ellie, Axel, Eden, and Mary. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, and his brother William Hiram Rowell of Alabama.
The family will receive visitors Tuesday, September 19 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home, 3110 Airport Rd., Temple, Texas. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 20 at 10:00 a.m., also at Scanio-Harper. Burial will follow at Bellwood Memorial Park, 8575 Airport Rd., Temple.
Honorary Pallbearers are Toby Culp, Joel Garrison, Ty Heatherley, and Bobby Lawrence. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tiny Hooves Rescue and Petting Zoo at: Tinyhoovesrescueandpettingzoo@gmail.com.
