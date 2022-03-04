BELTON — Services for Shay W. Russe, 74, of Temple will be held in private.
Mr. Russe died Tuesday, March 1, at his residence.
He was born July 8, 1947, in Charleston, W.Va., to Herbert and Maxine Sutherland Russe. He served in the U.S. Navy and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a sales manager for motorcycle dealerships.
He was preceded in death by a son.
Survivors include a brother, Mike Russe of The Colony; two sisters, Becky Inman and Bobbi Kemp of Wichita Falls; two stepsons, Russell Jackson of McGregor and Christopher Jackson of Salado; a stepdaughter, Staci Linson; 10 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.