EL PASO — Services for Juanita “Janie” Reyna, 100, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 30, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Temple with the Rev. Kurtis Wiedenfeld officiating.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Reyna died Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in El Paso.
She was born May 6, 1921, in Chicago. She worked at Texas Instruments and also at local cleaners doing alternations. She was a lifetime member of VFW Bell Post No. 1820. She was a member of the Altar Society at St. Mary Catholic Church. She married Thomas Reyna on Sept. 5, 1941 in Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband and a daughter, Janie Marie Sanchez.
Survivors include a son, Thomas Reyna of El Paso; four sisters, Julia Vasquez, Martha Garcia, Dathene Lopez and Mary Cantu; seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary Church Altar Society; or to VFW Bell Post No. 1820.
Perches Funeral Home – West in El Paso is in charge of arrangements.