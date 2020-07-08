Services for Robert Lee “Po Boy” Miner, 66, of Bartlett will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Holy Temple Church of God in Christ in Bartlett with Elder Binder officiating.
Burial will be in Bartlett Cemetery.
Mr. Miner died Monday, June 29.
He was born Nov. 12, 1953, in Bartlett to Arthur Scott and Pearl McVade. He attended school in the Bartlett ISD. He worked for Red & White Grocery Store in Bartlett. He also owned and operated a lawn service.
Survivors include a daughter, LaDenna Shanell Miles of Temple; four brothers, Dewitt Miner Sr., Larry McVade and Jimmy McVade, all of Temple and Richard Miner of San Diego, Calif.; three sisters, Helen Winkfield of Killeen, Johonnie Mae McVade of Robinson and Annie Pearl Whittenburg of Waco; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.