Darwin Bruggman
Darwin Emil Bruggman, 81, passed away Saturday at his home in Cyclone.
A visitation and will be held Friday, December 17th at 5-7 pm with rosary following at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud. Mass of Christian Burial will take place Saturday, December 18th at 11 am at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Cyclone followed by graveside service at St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
Darwin was born on July 31, 1940, in Cyclone, Texas, to Mildred and Wilbert Bruggman. He attended Cyclone school and graduated from Rogers High School in 1958. On August 27, 1961, he married Bernadette Roessler of Westphalia, and together they enjoyed over 60 years of marriage. Darwin was employed at Wilson Art and Goodyear Tire, and later became the plant engineer at Duplex Products in Temple where he retired after 24 years. Darwin continued to farm and ranch and started Camp Creek Farms, a successful show cattle operation. He proudly supported youth throughout Texas and traveled to watch FFA and 4-H kids show his cattle at numerous county and major livestock shows.
Darwin was active in supporting the youth of Bell County. He was a founding member of the East Bell County Youth Boosters in 1983 and served on the Bell County Youth Fair and Livestock Show Board, where he was an integral part of developing the Calf Scramble program.
Darwin enjoyed time with family and friends. His favorite hobbies included time spent playing dominoes, cheering for the Dallas Cowboys, fishing and gambling, taking road trips to buy cattle, traveling to livestock shows and spending time with his grandkids.
He was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cyclone and served as Secretary/Treasurer of the St. Joseph Cemetery Association.
Darwin was preceded in death by his parents, Mildred and Wilbert Bruggman and brother-in-law Bernard Bartek. Survivors include his wife, Bernadette Bruggman of Cyclone; his son, Ronnie Bruggman and wife Linda of Eddy; his daughter, Lisa Hoelscher and husband Glenn of Lorena; five grandchildren, Alayna and Jacob Bruggman and Natalie, Emilie and Zachary Hoelscher; two brothers, Danny Bruggman of Red Ranger and Donnie Bruggman of Holland; three sisters, Gennie Bartek of Temple, Bernie Ray of Cyclone and Cindy Moeller of Westphalia.
Donations in his memory may be made to East Bell County Youth Boosters at johnjasonnash@yahoo.com or St. Joseph’s Cemetery Association.
