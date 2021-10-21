Funeral services for Jerry Herring, 79, of Rockdale, Texas, are scheduled for
10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 22, 2021 at Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home in Giddings with Rev. Anthony Kiddy officiating. Burial will follow in the Barnes Family and Friends Cemetery in Paige, Texas. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 21, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until
8:00 p.m. and on Friday, October 22, 2021 from 7:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home in Giddings. The family will be present for visitation Thursday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Jerry Ray Herring was born on December 15, 1941 in Mesa, Arizona to Larkin “L.S.” Stephenson Herring and Edna Rebecca (Leach) Herring. He served in the United States Army from May 2, 1961 until receiving his Honorable Discharge on June 14, 1967 having obtained the rank of SP5. Jerry married Gloria Ann Weaks on May 2, 1969.
Jerry passed suddenly the evening of Sunday, October 17, 2021 at his home in Rockdale.
