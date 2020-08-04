Services for Jimmy Don Nichols, 84, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Thursday in Moffat Cemetery.
Mr. Nichols died Sunday, Aug. 2, at a local care facility.
He was born June 15, 1936, in Tyler to Robert and Maude Masters Nichols. He married Betty Henson in 1955 in Buckholts. He worked for Ralph Wilson Plastics.
He was preceded in death by his wife; and a daughter, Cindy Dixon.
Survivors include two daughters, Sherry Inscore of Temple and Denise Bowen of Killeen; a sister, Ann Holt of Kilgore; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.