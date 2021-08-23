Services for Annetta Doggett, 79, of Rogers will be 11 a.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Tempe with Will Passmore officiating.
Burial will be in Little Flock Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Doggett died Thursday, Aug. 19, at a local care center.
She was born Sept. 14, 1941, in Bastrop to Frank and Thelma Ingram Shackleford. She married Harley Doggett on Sept. 12, 1959 and later married James Lee Fread on June 6, 2018. She was a 1959 graduate of Temple High School, a 1972 graduate of Temple College and a 1975 graduate of the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. She worked as a medical secretary at Scott & White. She worked as an English teacher at Rogers High School for 19 years and also worked one year each at Bartlett, Buckholts and Belton. Upon retiring, she worked as church secretary at First Baptist Church of Rogers from 2000 to 2011. She was a member of Little River Country church and sang with the Chisholm Trail Chorus of Sweet Adelines International for eight years. She served several terms as president and vice president of the Rogers Housing Authority Board of Commissioners. She was elected to Rogers City Council in May of 2018. She was a Brownie and Girl Scout leader and also taught Sunday school.
She was preceded in death by both of her husbands.
Survivors include a daughter, Tammy Zarosky of Cameron; a son, Mike Doggett of San Antonio; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Little River Country Church, 1406 Church St., Little River, TX 76554.