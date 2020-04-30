Floye Gilleland ROCKDALE — Private services for Floye Nell “Nanny” Gilleland, 86, of Rockdale will be at a later date. Mrs. Gilleland died Wednesday, April 29, at a Cameron nursing home. She was born June 19, 1933, in the Tracy community of Milam County to Garland and Iona Reed Caffey. She graduated in 1950 from Sharp High School. She married T.F. Gilleland on July 1, 1951. She was a member of First Christian Church in Rockdale, and a member of the Rockdale Country Club. She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Timmy Gilleland; and a grandchild. Survivors include a son, Randy Gilleland of College Station; a daughter, Suzanne Clark of Rockdale; six grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.