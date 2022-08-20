Daryl Bishop
Daryl Bishop of Killeen passed away August 17th at home with family.
He was born in Oakland, CA to Thomas L. Bishop and Vera Scott Bishop. He grew up in Killeen and graduated from Killeen High School in 1955. He was a lifelong member of the Plumber/Pipefitters Local 529 in Waco, Texas. He married Patricia Shine in 1963. They had 59 years together. He lived life to the fullest, enjoying many activities including roping and rodeo events, bow fishing, SCUBA diving. Later in life he enjoyed attending sporting clay shoots with his son. He was inducted into the Bell County Cowboy Ring of Honor in 2005.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia of Killeen; a son, David of Killeen; his sister, Vera Todd (Dr. Jerry Todd) of Cypress; and nephews, Steve Dykes of Killeen, and Stanley Dykes of Temple.
A celebration of life will be held September 10 at 12:00 pm at the family residence. Friends and relatives are invited.
Paid Obituary