William Marshall Marrs II
William Marshall Marrs II, Bill to his many friends and family, passed away on June 22, 2020. He was born in Monahans, Texas, on July 14, 1941 to Carol Bernice Johnson Marrs and William Marshal Marrs.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sylvia (Starling) Marrs and three children, Leigh Marrs Goldstein (Jeff) of Pflugerville, William (Trey) Marrs III (Pam), of Houston, and Charles Edward Marrs (Cynthia) of Pflugerville. He was blessed with five grandchildren, Sarah Goldstein, Abigail Marrs, Marshal Marrs, Grayson Marrs and Katherine Marrs. He also leaves behind two younger brothers, James Edward Marrs of Round Rock and John Thomas Marrs of Kerens.
Bill’s professional life was spent in education, first with 17 years with the Bureau of Indian Affairs in Arizona where he helped Navajo youth. He continued working in education with the Department of the Army at Ft. Hood, TX, where he served the needs of soldiers wishing to further their own education. He retired from Federal Service after 20 years, adding a final five years to his professional life with Northrop Grummond.
Bill and Sylvia had a rich, fulfilling retirement. They were able to travel the world and see everything from ruins in Ancient Greece to all the Bloody Castles of the United Kingdom (or so he liked to say). However, where Bill found the most fulfillment was the joyful time he spent with the Sons of the American Revolution. His genealogical research helped hundreds of people join the organization, and he served in nearly every state office up to and including State President, as well as Vice-President General of the national SAR. He was also a member of the Mayflower Society, War of 1812 Society and Admiral of the Texas Navy.
A man of infinite compassion, Bill would often dress in his period George Washington costume to attend naturalization ceremonies for new citizens, volunteering to take pictures and celebrate the entry into our country of its newest citizens.
Bill was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Round Rock. He was a beloved grandfather, a wonderful father, and a good friend to many, many people. He will be missed.
A memorial service celebrating Bill’s life will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church, 1004 N. Mays Street, Round Rock, Texas. Due to the current COVID protocols, guests are required to wear protective face masks at all times and practice the recommended six foot social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Bill’s name to a charity of your choice.
Bill’s service will be live-streamed and you can join services at 1:30 p.m., Saturday by logging into https://vimeo.com/434119572.
You may share memories and leave condolences for Bill’s family by logging into his site at www.cookwaldencapitalparks.com.
Arrangements by Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home, 14501 N. IH-35, Pflugerville, Texas 78660 512-251-4118
