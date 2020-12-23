Malinda Mahan
Malinda Mahan, 63, passed away December 16, 2020, in Abilene, Tx.
Her life’s passion was serving humanity as a Nurse. Her career encompassed Labor and Delivery, ICU, and The Emergency Department, but her caring touch and generous heart extended to all those around her. She was hysterically funny with a sharp, sarcastic wit. She was an infinite source of wisdom, resilience, a patron for rescued animals, an avid reader, a trusted confidant and a collector of beautiful things. She would describe herself only as a Mom.
She is preceded in death by her Father, Bobby Mahan; her sister, Robin Mahan; and bonus dad, James Almighty Brammer.
Malinda is survived by her mother, Viola Brammer; her children, Carie McNeil, Jamie and husband Casey Self, Scott McNeil and wife Cheyenne; Taylar McNeil and fiancé Aaron Bryant; her grandchildren, Victoria Stewart, Caleb Franklin, Jackson and Hayden McNeil; her brother John Mahan, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family through the obituary link at www.elmwoodfuneral.com
In consideration of the Pandemic, family are foregoing services and will hold a Celebration of Life TBD.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations in her name to the following animal rescues:
Grand Companions animal rescue https://www.grandcompanions.org/make-a-donation.html
Debbie Edging
Mali Mutt Rescue
https://www.paypal.me/MaliMutt
Paid Obituary