Services for retired Air Force Chief Master Sgt. George H. Barrett, 84, of Belton will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Wildwood Baptist Church in Temple.
Burial with military honors will be 3 p.m. Tuesday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Barrett died Sunday, Oct. 3, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Sept. 9, 1937, in Cleveland to John and Cuba Shaw Barrett. He served for more than 30 years in the Air Force, including three tours in Vietnam.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be noon Wednesday at the church.