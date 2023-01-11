William “Bill” Arlon Southerland
William “Bill” Arlon Southerland, 89, of Temple took his last breath on earth and his first breath in Heaven on Sunday, January 8, 2023 while surrounded by his family.
A visitation for Bill will be on Thursday, January 12, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, January 13, 2023 at 3C Cowboy Fellowship Church in Salado with Pastor Brian Miller officiating. His burial will follow at Pendleton Cemetery in Pendleton, Texas.
Bill was born on January 3, 1934 to Ireland S. Southerland and Ava Lee Cross Southerland in Bell County, Texas where he lived his entire life. He attended Moffat School and graduated from Belton High School in 1951 and was Inducted into the Bell County Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame Member #0008. Bill’s life is a perfect example of redemption through faith in Jesus Christ and forgiveness of sins. Yes, he believed in Jesus deep in his heart and therefore his early life was made right with God. He was quick to tell you that his past was forgiven and redeemed by Jesus and he was a new man, no longer a slave to his past. He had accumulated a vast knowledge of animals, and people from all over sought him out to hear what he had to say. He was a gifted storyteller and his brother-in-law Billy always said that hearing Bill tell the story was better than being there. His personality was larger than life and he loved to laugh. Bill loved his family and raised three strong-willed children and several strays.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Ireland S. Southerland and Ava Lee Cross Southerland; his sisters, Doris, Glenda, Myra, and Susie, and one grandson, Bill Cody Southerland.
Survived by his daughter Debbie Dee Southerland Coats and her husband, Lowell, his sons, Ira Glen Southerland, Mark Lyn Southerland and his wife, Sheila, seven grandchildren who are serving as pallbearers, eighteen great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, a big bunch of nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews and great-great nieces and nephews, and his sweetheart and dancing partner Shirley Goode.
Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton.
Paid Obituary