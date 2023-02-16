Services for Lori Sue Burton, 62, of Temple, will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. Burton died Thursday, Feb. 9, at a local nursing home.
She was born July 23, 1960, to Delores June Weight and William Cornelius Durkee in Benton Harbor, Mich. She worked at a casino, Pizza Hut, and the Hamburger Shack. She married Davis Burton in 1977. She was a member of the Chosen Generation Ministry of Temple.
Survivors include her husband; two sons, Charlie Durkee, and David Henderson; a daughter, Christina Marie Burton; a brother, Tim Durkee; three sisters, Teri Abercrombie, Brenda Bartgis, and Tammy Horton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family trust at 1007 W. Ave A, Temple, TX 76504.
Visitation will be 2-3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.