Betty Jo DiPaola
Betty Jo DiPaola passed peacefully November 28, 2022 after a brief illness. She was born January 26, 1937 in Houston, Texas to the late Fred Sidney Lambert and Anna Sherdin Lambert. Her life in Houston led her to the University of St. Thomas where she met and married her true love, Joseph DiPaola, in 1955. She traveled extensively, leading tours to multiple countries. Her culinary talents were unmatched. She kept the congregants of churches Joseph ministered to well-supplied with baked delights. She loved music, animals and gardening. Her love and devotion to her family never wavered. While she has now joined Joseph, those of us fortunate enough to have been the recipient of her kindness will not forget her radiant smile and jovial attitude. She would walk into a room and light it up. She was preceded in death by her parents and by a sister, Sylvia Ann Lambert.
She is survived by her sons, Michael Joseph, David Anthony, her daughter Virginia Anne (Ginny); grandchildren, Samuel Thomas DiPaola, Andrew Joseph & Amy Katherine Kleypas and her great-grandson, Elijah DiPaola.
Visitation will be from 5-7:00pm Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home. Her funeral service will be held at 2:00pm Friday, December 2, 2022 at Christ Episcopal Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA.
Don’t let a day pass without telling those in your life that you love them.
