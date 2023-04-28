Services for Alan Brent Brisbin, 61, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Brisbin died Monday, April 24, in Temple.
He was born June 26, 1961, in Austin to A.B. and Florine Elizabeth Tiechlemann Brisbin. He graduated from Temple High School in 1979. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in 1983. He married Sammie White in 1991.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include two daughters, Brittney Brisbin and Shawna Brisbin, both of Temple; and a brother, Jeff Brisbin of San Angelo.