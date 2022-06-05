Helen Vaughan
Our beloved Mama and Nana, Helen Vaughan, went home to Heaven on June 1, 2022.
Mary Helen Buster was born on May 4, 1929 to Samuel Wyett Buster and Arka Elza Buster. She grew up in the small communities in East Bell County and attended Temple High School. On October 19, 1946 she married William Ewing Vaughan. In the 65 years they were together they were a vibrant part of the Temple community.
She was an avid needlecrafter, seamstress, Master Gardener, and 42 player. As a member of Western Hills Church of Christ she faithfully attended Tuesday Morning Ladies Bible Class for over 50 years. Helen cherished hosting and attending birthdays with her friends in the Birthday Bunch. She and Bill also attended Canyon Creek Church.
Helen had a great sense of style - a shopper extraordinaire. She dressed to the nines - accessorized and no hair out of place. She delighted in decorating and entertaining. She leaves a legacy of tight-knit family, faithful friendship, and a love of the Lord and all His children.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, W.E. Vaughan, son, Edward Vaughan, daughter, Kathy Brisbin, sisters, Wilma Zatopek and Sybil Mitchell, and great granddaughter, Birdy Lou Brisbin.
She is survived by her children - Barbara Campbell and her husband Allen, Valerie Nance and her husband James, son-in-law Bob Brisbin; six grandchildren - Kelli Frisch, Heather Lane Rhodes, Niki Howton, Robby Brisbin, Samuel and Sadie Nance; seven great grandchildren: Haley and Hunter Howton, Jordyn and Makenna Frisch, Anderson and Ainsely Rhodes and Penny Brisbin.
The family wishes to thank Tender Mercies Home Healthcare and Mercy House for the loving care they provided Helen during the last five years.
In lieu of flowers - Helen would be honored if you would dress colorfully, plant something beautiful or call a friend.
A private family Celebration of Life will be held later.
