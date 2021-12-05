Yvonne Ann Morgan
01/07/1950 – 11/09/2021
Yvonne Ann Morgan of Temple, Texas, passed away in her home after a courageous battle with cancer. She chose to be in her home on the property that she had been born to and raised.
Yvonne was known as a compassionate and kind person by all who knew her. She was both caretaker and mother to all wayward dogs and cats who meandered into her life path. As a psychologist, Yvonne maintained a private practice in Killeen where she could better serve women and men in the armed services whose experiences lent them to seek an emphatic listener and well-schooled practitioner of the healing arts. Yvonne demonstrated both the conviction of her beliefs and an indomitable courage in the face of her final journey as she remained engaged with the living, and as she would have it, asking how they were doing when they came to visit her at home. She remained bed ridden her last few months though this did not diminish her. Her courage and outpouring of love to others as she passed is a testament to her character. She was surrounded by family members in a loving embrace as she began her journey over that rainbow bridge.
She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, R. Keith Morris of Temple, Texas, her brother Richard Morgan of Temple, Texas, her sister, Pat Whitley, of Temple, Texas, and her sister Wanda Eastman of Albuquerque, New Mexico. She leaves behind her three furry children, Molly the pit bull aka “Red” (you know how those Red Heads stick together), Brownie our very loving “field dog” who followed Yvonne over the rainbow bridge two weeks later and her big American Curly Cat who truly sees all, lovingly known as Ovenmitt.
There will be a celebration of her life during her birth month, January 8th, 2022 at the Cathedral Oaks Event Center. Please contact family members that you know for more information on the celebration.
