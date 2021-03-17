Services for James Isaac “Jimsey” Dotsey, 64, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Mark Beach and the Rev. Michael Thomas officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Mr. Dotsey died Tuesday, March 9, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 13, 1958, in Temple to Isaac Dotsey and Bertha M. Freeman in Temple. He attended Temple High School. He received an associate degree from Temple College. He was a member of the Ministry of Divine Purpose in Temple. He worked in construction with Freeman & Freeman Construction for 20 years.
Survivors include a son, James J. Wright of Dallas; two daughters, Candice R. Dotsey and Marilyn S. Dotsey, both of Lubbock; his mother and stepfather, Harriel Freeman of Temple; four brothers, Martin R. Denman, Harriel Lynn Freeman, Darryl E. Freeman and Mark V. Freeman, all of Temple; two sisters, Janice Carrington-Dotsey of Temple and Nevador Beach of Nolanville; 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.