BELTON — Services for Bennie “Benny” Bargas, 72, of Temple, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Mary Ortiz officiating.
Mr. Bargas died Sunday, Feb. 13, at his residence.
He was born July 26, 1949, to Andrew and Josephine Ortiz Bargas. He worked as a painter. He was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous. He attended The Point Church in Temple.
Survivors include a daughter, Sabrina Ramstedt of Temple; and three grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Alcoholics Anonymous, 902 S. Main St., Temple, TX, 76504.
Visitation will be 7-9 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.