Ernest “Ron” Ronald Cook
Ernest “Ron” Ronald Cook, age 65, of Belton passed from this life during the late-night hours of Wednesday, August 30th, 2023, at his home. He was born on the 5th day of November 1957 in Anniston, Alabama to parents Joseph “Joe” Cook and Elisabeth Zanzinger.
Ron has been a resident of the Bell County area most of his life. He graduated from Killeen High School and served in the U.S. Navy. He retired from Las Vegas Co. maintenance. Ron loved to travel and visit friends. He was always there to lend a helping hand to whoever needed him. He enjoyed building things and was very crafty. Most of all he loved his dog, Luke. Ron will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is preceded in death by his mother.
Ron leaves behind to cherish his memory his father Joseph “Joe” Cook of Killeen, sisters Connie Koss of Fort Worth and Debbie Koehne of Harker Heights, brothers Kenny Cook of Harker Heights and brother Danny Holt of Temple, as well as one son Joseph Ronald Cook of Arizona.
Services are private.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.
Paid Obituary