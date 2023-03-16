BELTON — Services for Ruben Ortiz, 80, of Temple, will be 10 a.m. Friday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton with the Rev. Cletus Ranjan officiating.
Burial will be in Oenaville Cemetery.
Mr. Ortiz died Saturday, March 11, at his residence.
He was born March 15, 1942, to Porfirio and Anita Garcia Ortiz in Nordheim. He married Alice Cantu on June 27, 1966, in Belton. He was a farmer and worked for Temple Iron and Metal, BFI Waste Management and City of Temple Waste Management. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Temple.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Johnny; two brothers, Eleazar “Charlie” Cantu and Elias Cantu; three sisters, Oralia Gonzales, Rosie Cassell, and Josie Bottorf; four grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.