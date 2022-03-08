ROCKDALE — Services for Lillian Leyendecker Lopez, 92, of Thorndale will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with the Rev. Jimmy Hinostrosa officiating.
Burial will be in Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Cemetery near Taylor.
Ms. Lopez died Sunday, March 6, at her residence.
She was born March 14, 1929, in Frost to William and Janie Cortez Leyendecker. She later lived in Thrall and then lived in Thorndale since 2011. She attended school in Lexington ISD. She worked at Thrall ISD in the cafeteria and then from home as she ironed clothes for the public for 21 years.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Joe Leyendecker and Simon Lopez; and a grandchild.
Survivors include a son, Ben Lopez Sr. of Rogers; two daughters, Margaret Hinostrosa of Thorndale and Pauline Leyendecker of Thorndale; a brother, Otto Leyendecker of Bullhead, Ariz.; five sisters, Olivia Leyendecker of Thorndale, Elvira Cano of Big Spring, Elena Perry and Margaret Veta, both of Rosco, and Amelia Pantoja of Round Rock; 23 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.