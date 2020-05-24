Wanda R. Jones, age 90, of Mckinney, Texas, formerly of Temple passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
She was born November 26, 1929 in Pasadena, TX to Claude P. McMurry and Wilma Plaisance McMurry.
Wanda is survived by daughters, Denise Jones of McKinney, Claudia Choate and husband Bob of Blue, TX, sons, Timothy Jones of McKinney, John Jones and wife Erindera of Katy, TX and Charles W. Jones III and wife Debbie of Atlanta, GA, two grandsons and one great-granddaughter.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 35 yrs, Charles W. Jones Jr., son in law Sam W. Jones and her parents.
Pallbearers will be, Bob Choate, John Jones, Luke Choate and Jason Choate.
Arrangements by Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, Temple. She will have a private family service.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerstemple.com for the Jones family.