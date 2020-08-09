Services for Richard L. Moore, 65, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Temple Bible Church Creekside Center with Chase Bowers officiating.
Mr. Moore died Thursday, Aug. 6, at a local hospital.
He was born Oct. 8, 1954, in Austria to Floyd D. and Anita B. Moore. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He received an associate degree from Temple College. He married Pamela K. Schuetze on Nov. 9, 1974, in Temple. He worked at Fort Hood. He was a member of the Scottish Rite Bodies and the Belton Masonic lodge.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Jarrod Moore; a daughter, Amanda Pratt; a brother, Mike Moore; and six grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, 2222 Welborn St., Dallas, TX 75219.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.