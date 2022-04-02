SALADO — Services for George Nick Hoellen IV, 70, of Salado will be 2 p.m. today at Southwood Lutheran Church in Lincoln, Neb.
Mr. Hoellen died Monday, March 21, at his residence.
He was born May 6, 1951, in Chicago, to George III and Helen Hoellen.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy Budlong Hoellen; two sons, Jay Hoellen of Yutan, Neb., and David Hoellen of Salado; two sisters, Marcia Rodriquez of Springton and Kathy Taylor of Davenport, Iowa; and four grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 1535 W. Loop S, Houston, TX 77027.
Broecker Funeral Home in Salado is in charge of arrangements.