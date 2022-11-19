BELTON — Services for Oscar Rodriguez, 62, of Temple, will be 10 a.m. Monday, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple with the Rev. Amando Ramos officiating.
Burial will follow at Bellwood Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Rodriquez died Thursday, Nov. 17, in a Temple hospital.
He was born Oct. 17, 1960 to Severiano Flores and Dolores Sanchez Rodriguez in Taylor. He worked in marketing as a vendor and was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
Survivors include two daughters, Niomi Quinteros of Temple, and Ceslie Rodriguez of Austin; three brothers, Joe Rodriguez of Temple, Steve Rodriguez of Leander, and Candy Rodriguez of Temple; three sisters, Sylvia Rodriguez of Round Rock, Isabel Fisher of Temple, and Carol Rodriguez of Temple; and one granddaughter.
Visitation will be 2-5 p.m., Sunday at Crotty Funeral Home in Belton.
The funeral home is in charge of arrangements.