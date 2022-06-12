Dorothy May Kacir
Dorothy May Kacir, age 90, of Temple passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. A private service for the immediate family will be held at a later date.
Dorothy was born to Sam R. and Vera May Hyatt Wood in Cisco, Texas on July 21, 1931. The family moved to Austin, Texas when she was a young child. She married Sidney Kacir on June 10, 1955, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho and they enjoyed 66 years of married life together.
She graduated from Austin High School and attended the University of Texas at Austin. In 1953 she graduated from Seton School of Nursing in Austin as a registered nurse. She worked at the VA Hospital in Temple as a registered nurse until she married Sidney in 1955 and became a homemaker. During her time in nursing school and at the VA she made many life-long friends. She was a member of SPJST Lodge 87 and RVOS Lodge 5.
She went by many names, Dorothy, Dottie, Dot, Slats, and Gabby, but was known as Dot, mama, and mema to those who loved her most. Her family was her everything, and she was a loving, caring, devoted, and supportive wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a relentless advocate for her special needs grandson George. From room mother and school activities, to dance mom, to soccer grandma, she never missed a school event or recital and was always there for her children and grandchildren in every way.
Dorothy loved animals and began rescuing them at a young age. From orphaned baby birds, squirrels, and calves to every stray dog and cat in the neighborhood, and every type of animal in-between, she took them in and cared for them and found good homes for the ones her kids couldn’t convince her to keep. It wasn’t unusual to see her around town with a dog, cat, or calf in the back seat of her car. She also enjoyed traveling, especially to the mountains and the family took many memorable road trips to the American West and Canadian Rockies. She and Sidney also took trips to many of the same places with their grandchildren. She was tough and determined and could do anything she put her mind to, including a hike to Angel Glacier with her grandchildren when she was in her 80’s.
Fridays were her day. After her weekly visit to the beauty shop, she went to S&W for her allergy shot, and afterwards ate out or picked up something for supper. She would order the largest dinner on the menu and finish every bite or spend hours at Luby’s or buffets eating and visiting with family, friends, and the staff. She never met a stranger and enjoyed laughing and talking with everyone she met, especially her pals at the allergy clinic, beauty shop, stores, and restaurants she frequented. She would pretty much know your life story after a conversation or two and would remember everything about you and the talks you shared.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her sister, Mary Troutman.
Her survivors include daughters, Donna Waskow and Linda Hopper (husband James), and son, Dan Kacir. She is also survived by four grandchildren, George Hopper, Jennifer Ashley Hopper, Charles Kacir, and Samantha Kacir, one brother, Wayne Wood, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Memorials can be made to the George Bradley Hopper Special Needs Trust, c/o Linda Hopper, 3302 Elm Drive, Temple, TX 76502, or Heights Baptist Church, 1220 South 49th Street, Temple, TX 76504.

