Services for Trevor Maurice “Pee Wee” Barnes, 33, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Barnes died Tuesday, March 28, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 2, 1989, in Temple to Christopher Barnes and Vanessa Freeman-Sanders. He graduated from South Grand Prairie High School in 2007. He attended Texas State Technical College in Waco and majored in construction technology. He worked in the food service industry and for a factory in Dallas. He was a member of Jesus Church of the Living God PGT in Temple.
Survivors include four sons, Jerimah White-Barnes of Grand Prairie, Trevor Maurice Barnes Jr. and La’Chance Garrett, both of Temple, and Deshawn Maurice Barnes of Dallas; three daughters, Amya LaToya Barnes, Aaliyah Peoples and Brooklyn Garrett, all of Temple; his father of Temple; his mother of Cahokia, Ill.; a brother, Christopher R. Mathis of Jackson, Miss.; two sisters, Cassius J. Barnes of Temple and Ny’Geia R. Barnes of Dallas; a grandmother, Ruth Allen Freeman of Temple; and a great-grandmother, Hattie M. Allen of Temple.
Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.