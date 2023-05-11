SALADO — Services for Doris Virginia Bullard, 90, of Salado will be held in private.
Mrs. Bullard died Tuesday, May 2, at a local nursing home.
She was born Nov. 9, 1932, in a part of Taylor’s Valley known as Okay to James Harvey and Beulah Bell Richard Sanders. She graduated from Salado High School in 1950. She married in 1951 and worked at various jobs, including the H-E-B grocery store in Belton and Country Boys’ Grocery in Salado. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Salado.
Survivors include a son, Randy Bullard of Ohio.
Broecker Funeral Home in Salado is in charge of arrangements.