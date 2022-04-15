Services for Herbert “Herbie” Bronzell Dixon, 54, of Belton will be 1 p.m. Monday at Christ Gospel Church in Temple.
Mr. Dixon died Friday, April 8, in Round Rock.
He was born Nov. 5, 1967, to H.B. and Agnes Dixon. He graduated from Plymouth High School in 1986. He served in the U.S. Army. He was a bartender and cashier. He married Latisha Jackson in 2021. He attended Christ Gospel church.
He was preceded in death by a son, Jakwan Dixon.
Survivors include his wife of Belton; his mother of Plymouth, N.C.; and a stepson, Tyresius Keys.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.