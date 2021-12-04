ROSEBUD — Max G. Naumann, 90, of Rosebud died Saturday, Dec. 4, at his residence.
Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud with the Rev. Don Fulton officiating.
Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery in Calvert.
Mr. Naumann was born March 19, 1931, in Smithville to Max and Iva Blackwell Naumann. He lived in Rosebud for the past 50 years. He graduated from Smithville High School. He served in the U.S. Army, and worked as a rancher.
He was preceded in death by two wives, Doris Naumann and Gale Naumann; a son, Leslie Naumann; and a grandchild.
Survivors include a daughter, Candy Fikes of Rosebud; six grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.