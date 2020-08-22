Jim R. Whitt, Jr.
Jim R. Whitt, Jr., age 64 of Temple, died Saturday, August 15, 2020 at his residence. Services will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, August 22 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home with Minister Paul Merideth officiating. Burial will follow at Bellwood Memorial Park.
Mr. Whitt was born November 11, 1955 in Duncan, OK to Jimmy and Patsy Whitt. He graduated from Lindsay High School in Lindsay, OK where he was valedictorian of his graduating class. He graduated with a pharmacy degree from the University of Oklahoma. He married Karan Nell Reeve on May 28, 1977. He worked in various pharmacist positions from 1978-1984, at Scott & White 1984-1989 and Veteran’s Administration Hospital 1989-present. He was a member of Northside Church of Christ.
Jim loved clocks, watches and pens and collected many of them. He was an avid science fiction fan with Star Trek closest to his heart. He was an insatiable reader favoring scifi and fantasy, but also history and current events. You would always catch him in front of the television if his beloved Oklahoma Sooners were playing. When he was in college he was a cornet-playing member of the Sooner band and had a love for music his entire life.
He authored a children’s book titled, “Princess Lily and the Cookie Mystery”. He was soft-hearted, adoring dogs and small children. Most of all, Jim loved God, having been raised by his Grandma Mazie. He adored the love of his life, Karan. He frequently told his young sons, “I don’t care what you think of me, but you love and respect your mother”.
Survivors include his parents, his wife, three sons, Brian Whitt and wife, Katie, Eric Whitt and wife, Rene and Jonathan Whitt and wife, Demeree and six grandchildren, Lily, Jamison, Patrick, Tylee, Owen and Hudson. Also surviving are two sisters, Beth Anderson and Jana Whitt and one brother, Joe Whitt.
