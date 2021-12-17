ROCKDALE — Services for Shirley Bailey, 80, of Rockdale will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Burial will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mrs. Bailey died Tuesday, Dec. 14, at a Rockdale rehabilitation center.
She was born Sept. 4, 1941, in Rockdale to Herbert N. “Spud” and Eutha Marie Caywood. She attended Rockdale schools. She married Adrian Wayne Bailey Sr. on Dec. 21, 1958, in Rockdale. She worked at Rockdale ISD for more than 25 years. She was co-owner of Bailey Auctions and Memaw’s Closet. She also served as a den mother, Sunday school teacher, and was on the board of the MARC Center.
Survivors include her husband; three sons, Adrian Wayne Bailey Jr., Kevin Russell Bailey and Michael Scott Bailey; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the MARC Center, 1705 Pecos, Rockdale, TX 76567.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.