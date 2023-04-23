Reba Arlene Sebastian
Reba Arlene Sebastian, 96, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister passed away on April 20, 2023. Affectionately known as “Mimi” she was the matriarch of our family, a steady guiding hand for her children and loving role model for her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Reba was born at home in Bartlett, TX on February 14,1927 to Walter Turner Via and Elizabeth Lee Cannon. She was the youngest of their 9 children. A self-described “tomboy” Reba excelled in school in sports and academics. She met the love of her life, Henry Grady Sebastian, Jr. at Bartlett High School where she graduated as salutatorian of her class.
Before leaving for Europe during WWII, Grady proposed and they were married when he returned in 1947. The newlyweds moved to the Sebastian family farm in Moody, TX where they raised their children and belonged to the First United Methodist Church.
Reba was a woman of many talents hardworking and an accomplished homemaker She sewed her girls clothes, was a fabulous cook, supported Grady in operating their egg business, designed their new house, all while hosting family gatherings with warm hospitality and gracious manners A child of the Depression era, Reba was ahead of her time in recycling — nothing went to waste. She could take very little and make it into something wonderful. We will miss her ingenuity, her grace and her love. Her only “faults” if you can call them include stubbornness in never allowing anyone else to pick up the check and the inability to take a compliment on her cooking.
Reba is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 53 years, Grady, Jr., her only son, Grady III and her siblings. She is survived by her daughters Amy Dossman and her husband Loy of Allen, TX; Melissa Neumann and her husband Harold of Coppell, TX; Sherri Woytek and her husband Michael of Belton, TX, and daughter in law Jeannie Chaney Sebastian Perkins and her husband, Butch of Spring, TX. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Sandi Van Alstine (Jason), Nikki Umipig (Elmer), Jeff Sebastian (Tiffany), Aaron Dossman (Rachel), Tony Sebastian (Kristin), Amanda Ishee (Joey), Lauri Befus (Chad), Rebecca Neumann (Adrian), Jacob Woytek, Peyton Woytek, and 12 great-grandchildren with twins on the way.
The family would like to thank her sweet caregivers, Tammy and Keke from Visiting Angels for their compassion and kindness.
Private Family Service will be held at Dossman Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Temple Community Clinic,
Attn: Building Fund, 1905 Curtis B. Elliott Drive, Temple, TX 76501—reference Reba Sebastian Memorial
Paid Obituary