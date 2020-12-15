BELTON — No services are planned for Michael Stephen Krumnow, 75, of Holland.
Mr. Krumnow died Dec. 1 at his residence.
He was born June 28, 1945, in Temple to Myrtie and Louis Krumnow. He married Johnelle Carpenter on Sept. 4, 1965, in Rogers. He worked for Wilsonart International.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Stephanie Michelle Krumnow.
Survivors include his wife of Holland; three sons, Jason Krumnow, Travis Krumnow and Shawn Krumnow, all of Holland; three daughters, Sirena Krumnow and Iliza Krumnow, both of Temple, and Gabby Krumnow of Holland; a brother, Billy Krumnow of Temple; a sister, Barbara Latimer of San Antonio; and two grandchildren.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton is in charge of arrangements.