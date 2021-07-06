CAMERON — Services for William Marcel Walker, 88, of Buckholts will be 10 a.m. Wednesday in Friendship Cemetery with Mark Porterfield officiating.
Mr. Walker died June 29 at his residence.
He was born Jan. 18, 1933, in Milam County to Hiram and Velma Walker. He graduated from Sharp High School. He served in the U.S. Army. He worked for Dickey’s Rentals.
Survivors include several cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Friendship Cemetery Association, c/o David Pope, P.O. Box 8823, Horseshoe Bay, TX 78657.
Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.