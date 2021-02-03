William Frank Havlik Sr. of Temple, Texas, passed away on January 31, 2021 in a local hospital. He was born near Lott, Texas on September 7, 1927 to Charlie and Alvina Listvan Havlik. On November 3, 1951, he married Vlasta Frances Elsik of Temple.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, February 4, 2021 from 9:00am until the time of service at 10:00am at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home 3110 Airport Rd. Temple, Texas 76504. Burial will follow at Seaton Cemetery in Seaton.
Bill, as he was more commonly known as, served his country during WWII, being stationed in Japan and fulfilling his duties in post war Hiroshima and Nagasaki. After being discharged, he went to work at the Temple Veterans Administration as a nursing assistant, then as a certified operating room technician, retiring in 1985 after 35 years of dedicated service. He was a Christian, and was active in the Knights of Columbus Council 3444 of Temple, and St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple. He loved gardening and yard work and helping others in whatever way he could. He enjoyed being with friends and family whenever possible. Bill and Vlasta loved to dance and would travel many miles on weekends to meet their friends and dance to their favorite polka bands for several years. They loved to travel, and visit new places. Bill liked preserving and canning vegetables from his gardens, keeping up with his and other people’s yards, and loved to BBQ.
Bill was a very devoted husband, father, and grandfather, having been married to Vlasta for 63 years until her passing in 2015.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Joe, Charlie, Jerry and Edward Havlik, and a sister Mildred Havlik. He is survived by children, Patricia Havlik, Deborah Havlik, and William Havlik Jr., all of Temple, granddaughter Jennifer Felix and husband Alexis of Temple, and several nieces and nephews.