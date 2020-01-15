ROCKDALE — Services for Sadie Raye Nickels, 88, of Cameron will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with Gary Westbrook officiating.
Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Glen Rest Cemetery in Big Lake.
Mrs. Nickels died Monday, Jan. 13, at a Cameron nursing home.
She was born Feb. 23, 1931, in Rockdale to Hosea and Ivie Dickey Blackmon. She married George J. Nickels on Aug. 19, 1946, in Rockdale. She was a homemaker. She had lived in Cameron since 1989.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Oct. 28, 1997; a daughter, Diane Box, in 1964; and three grandchildren.
Surviving include two sons, Michael Nickels of Cameron and Larry Nickels of Red Oak; two daughters, Nancy Leftwich of Cameron and Sandy Gilbert of College Station; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the funeral home.