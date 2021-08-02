BELTON — Services for Mikki Schneider, 91, of Belton will be at a later date.
Mrs. Schneider died Monday, July 26, in Harker Heights.
She was born June 25, 1930, to Frank and Inga Rigenhagen in Jackson, Minn. She married Lyle Gieseke in 1950. She married Maurice Schneider in 1974. She attended Macalester College in St. Paul, Minn., for one year, and Barnes Business College in Denver for one year. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Killeen. She was co-owner of Killeen Welcome Service for many years. She was the organist at Grace Lutheran Church in Killeen for 25 years.
She was preceded in death by both of her husbands; and by a daughter, Faith Naomi.
Survivors include two daughters, Coleen Gartman of Pearl and Wendy Cole of Gatesville; a son, Todd Gieseke Round Rock; a stepdaughter, Christine Berklund; two sisters, Ione Thompson and Ruthie Rose; two brothers, Franklin Rigenhagen and Ramon Rigenhagen, five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 1007 Bacon Ranch Road, Killeen, TX 76542.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home of Belton is in charge of arrangements.