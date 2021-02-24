Services for Jacquelene Smith, 89, of Harker Heights will be Saturday, live-streamed only at www.Scanioharperfuneralhome.com.
Mrs. Smith died Wednesday, Feb. 17, at a local hospital.
She was born July 30, 1931, in Benton, Ark., to George and Esther Rogers Covert. She married Noel M. Smith on May 18, 1951, in Houston. She was a member of Memorial Baptist Church in Killeen, served as president of officers wives clubs in various places, was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, a member of the Social Order of the Beauceant, and a life member and former queen of Marek Temple No. 104 of the Daughters of the Nile.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a son, Noel M. Smith Jr. of College Station; a daughter, Sharlyn Bammel of Spicewood; a brother, George Covert of Sheridan, Ark.; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.