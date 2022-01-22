Carlos Ray Ybarra, 44 of Temple, passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022, surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be held at 11 am Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple with Pastor Robert Beamon officiating.
Carlos was born to Victor and Mary Ybarra on May 16, 1977, in Temple, Texas. He is a graduate of Temple High School. He married Kimberely McKeown on February 21, 2009, in Temple, Texas. Carlos enjoyed working from home in Medicare Insurance Sales. He was a loyal and dedicated husband and proud father to his two children, Jacob and Peyton. He enjoyed playing golf with his son and friends. He also loved watching his daughter play softball and other sports.
Carlos was a sports fanatic; he enjoyed watching football and rooting on his Dallas Cowboys and Texas Longhorns. He wrote songs and poems and enjoyed listening to Texas Country music with his friends and family.
Carlos is preceded in death by his father, Victor Ybarra; son, Victor Rey Ybarra; and grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Fredrico Martinez and Mr. and Mrs. Regino Ybarra.
Carlos is survived by his wife, Kimberely Ybarra; son and daughter-in-law, Jacob and Christina Ybarra; daughter, Peyton Ybarra; mother, Mary Ybarra; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Jimmy and Stormie McKeown; sister and brother-in-law, Alesia Ybarra and Demetri White; sister, Marissa Ybarra; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Mandy McKeown and Jefferey Seay, Jr; nephews, Desmond Ybarra-White, Kaden Schaeper, Trey Seay, and Devin White; one niece, Layla Schaeper; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A time of visitation was held from 5-7 pm Friday, January 21, 2022, at the funeral home.